 Irregularities Detected In DBT Transfers Under Prime Minister’s Matru Vandana Yojana
PMMVY is a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at providing financial assistance to pregnant women to support nutrition and healthcare. Under the scheme, beneficiaries receive ₹5,000 for the first living child and ₹6,000 for the second, along with additional benefits linked to institutional delivery under the Janani Suraksha Yojana.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 01:14 AM IST
article-image
Irregularities Detected In DBT Transfers Under Prime Minister’s Matru Vandana Yojana | FP Photo

Basti: A major financial irregularity has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district under the Prime Minister’s Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), with ₹96 lakh allegedly transferred into more than 1,000 fake bank accounts. The matter came to light during an internal audit by the ICDS wing of the Women and Child Development Department, prompting the administration to order a high-level investigation.

According to preliminary findings, discrepancies were found between the beneficiary list and linked bank accounts, indicating a systematic diversion of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) funds. Officials said the highest number of fake accounts were detected in the Sadar block, making it the focal point of the investigation.

District Programme Officer Rajesh Tripathi confirmed that the irregularities involved DBT payments and that strict action would be taken against those found responsible. On the instructions of the Chief Development Officer, a three-member committee of senior officers has been constituted to conduct a detailed inquiry.

Authorities have stated that further action will follow based on the committee’s findings, with emphasis on fixing accountability and preventing recurrence

