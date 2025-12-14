 Odisha: 15 Injured In Violent Clash Between Supporters Of Independent MLA And BJD Leader In Jajpur District
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOdisha: 15 Injured In Violent Clash Between Supporters Of Independent MLA And BJD Leader In Jajpur District

Odisha: 15 Injured In Violent Clash Between Supporters Of Independent MLA And BJD Leader In Jajpur District

The injured were admitted to the Dharmasala Community Health Centre, and later, five of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, they said. Over 30 BJD workers, including some women, said to be the supporters of Balabantray, were having a feast at the farmhouse.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
At least 15 people were injured, five of them seriously, in a clash between supporters of an Independent MLA and a BJD leader in Odisha's Jajpur district on Sunday, police said. | Representative Image

Jajpur: At least 15 people were injured, five of them seriously, in a clash between supporters of an Independent MLA and a BJD leader in Odisha's Jajpur district on Sunday, police said.

Several vehicles, including bikes and cars, were vandalised in the clash in the farmhouse of BJD leader and former Dharmasala MLA Pranab Kumar Balabantray near Panturi under Jenapur police limits in the district, the police said.

The injured were admitted to the Dharmasala Community Health Centre, and later, five of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, they said.

Over 30 BJD workers, including some women, said to be the supporters of Balabantray, were having a feast at the farmhouse.

FPJ Shorts
Odisha: 15 Injured In Violent Clash Between Supporters Of Independent MLA And BJD Leader In Jajpur District
Odisha: 15 Injured In Violent Clash Between Supporters Of Independent MLA And BJD Leader In Jajpur District
GS Delhi Aces And Yash Mumbai Eagles March Into TPL Season 7 Grand Finale
GS Delhi Aces And Yash Mumbai Eagles March Into TPL Season 7 Grand Finale
IND Vs SA 3rd T20I: Bowlers, Abhishek Sharma Star As India Wrestle Back Series Lead, Win By 7 Wickets To Go 2-1 Up
IND Vs SA 3rd T20I: Bowlers, Abhishek Sharma Star As India Wrestle Back Series Lead, Win By 7 Wickets To Go 2-1 Up
Magical Messi Mesmerises Mumbai
Magical Messi Mesmerises Mumbai
Read Also
UP: Gorakhpur Man Fabricates Robbery Story To Keep ₹50,000 For Son’s Birthday And Loan...
article-image

Around 50 supporters of Independent MLA from Dharmasala Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo barged into the farmhouse with lethal weapons and attacked the BJD workers without any provocation, leaving 15 of them injured, five of them grievously injured, alleged Balabantray.

They also vandalised more than 20 vehicles, including four cars parked in the farmhouse, he alleged.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital for treatment.

Terming the attack politically motivated, Balabantaray said it was a result of long-standing political rivalry.

Read Also
'Delhi Govt To Create Digital Database Of Farmland, Funds To Be Received From Centre': CM Rekha...
article-image

This is not the first case, and similar incidents had taken place since the last assembly elections and post-election scenario in the Dharmasala assembly segment, he added.

In the 2024 Assembly elections, Balabantray lost to Sahoo in the Dharmasala constituency.

"We have filed a complaint with the local police in connection with the incident. We have lost faith in Jajpur police. We will take up the matter with the Director General of Police (DGP)," said the BJD leader.

Meanwhile, several BJD leaders and workers staged demonstration before the office of the DGP in Bhubaneswar, demanding the arrest of persons involved in the attack.

On the other hand, a supporter of the Sahoo alleged that he was attacked by the supporters of Balbantray while he was passing on that way in his car.

Read Also
Rajasthan Unveils Tourism Policy 2025, Focuses On Astro, Adventure & Wellness Tourism
article-image

Jenapur police said two separate complaints have been filed by the two parties in connection with the incident.

"We have launched an investigation into the incident," said Jenapur police station Inspector in charge Nirupama Jena.

However, no one has been arrested so far, police said.

Balabantaray was attacked, and his car was vandalised, allegedly by some supporters of Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo, the sitting Dharmasala MLA, in April this year. But Balabantaray escaped unharmed following the attack.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha: 15 Injured In Violent Clash Between Supporters Of Independent MLA And BJD Leader In Jajpur...

Odisha: 15 Injured In Violent Clash Between Supporters Of Independent MLA And BJD Leader In Jajpur...

UP: Gorakhpur Man Fabricates Robbery Story To Keep ₹50,000 For Son’s Birthday And Loan...

UP: Gorakhpur Man Fabricates Robbery Story To Keep ₹50,000 For Son’s Birthday And Loan...

'Delhi Govt To Create Digital Database Of Farmland, Funds To Be Received From Centre': CM Rekha...

'Delhi Govt To Create Digital Database Of Farmland, Funds To Be Received From Centre': CM Rekha...

Rajasthan Unveils Tourism Policy 2025, Focuses On Astro, Adventure & Wellness Tourism

Rajasthan Unveils Tourism Policy 2025, Focuses On Astro, Adventure & Wellness Tourism

West Bengal Govt Inquiry Panel Inspects Salt Lake Stadium After Mob Chaos At Lionel Messi Event In...

West Bengal Govt Inquiry Panel Inspects Salt Lake Stadium After Mob Chaos At Lionel Messi Event In...