Rajasthan Unveils Tourism Policy 2025, Focuses On Astro, Adventure & Wellness Tourism

Deputy CM and finance minister of Rajasthan Diya Kumari | File

Jaipur: One of the major tourist destinations of the country, Rajasthan, has come up with a new tourism policy focused on new areas of tourism like astro, adventure, and wellness, with special tourism zones in selected districts.

The policy that launched at the recently held Pravasi Rajasthani Divas event has provided a range of new initiatives, such as Krishna Gaman Path and Braj-Dwarka pilgrimage routes, religious and wildlife tourism hubs, a single web portal for all permissions, an integrated digital platform for grading tourism businesses, and a 24×7 tourism call center for tourist safety.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tourism Diya Kumari said that through the Rajasthan Tourism Policy-2025, the state government aims to establish Rajasthan as a globally competitive, safe, and tourist-friendly state in the coming years.

"Connecting Rajasthan's culture, heritage, art, and natural diversity with the tourism needs of the new era to provide a world-class experience is our top priority. This policy will give new momentum and direction to tourism development, said Diya Kumari..The policy has the provision to establish a policy implementation unit to ensure swift action on all points mentioned in the tourism policy. The state government has prioritized the PPP model and ease of doing business to accelerate tourism projects. Rajasthan Tourism Awards will be given annually to encourage tourism professionals, and to create anindustry-ready workforce, scholarships will be provided to students for tourism courses and skill programs, and training and skill incentives will be offered to tourism enterprises.

Under the new policy, the state government has set targets to make the tourism infrastructure completely modern, safe, investment-friendly, and technologically advanced. Aiming to do this, the government will develop 3D laser scans of historical monuments, VR experiences, digital museums, and light-and-sound shows. A new Rajasthan Tourism web portal, mobile app, chatbot, digital maps, and guidebooks will be launched to provide better digital facilities to tourists.

For better connectivity, the policy provides for hop-on-hop-off bus services, prepaid taxi booths at airports, railway stations, and bus stands; e-segways; rental bicycles; and guided e-vehicle services, will be introduced in major tourist cities of the state. A Rajasthan Travel Card will also be introduced to provide integrated facilities across all modes of transport for tourists.

Diya Kumari said that the scope of tourism opportunities in the state will be broadened by promoting new areas such as astro-tourism, food festivals, adventure sports, eco-tourism, film cities, multi-purpose event stadiums, bird-watching circuits, and valor tourism circuits. The policy also includes plans to make events like Pushkar, Maru Mahotsav, and Lake Festival even more spectacular. Wellness tourism hubs based on yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy will be developed.