 Rajasthan Turns Pink As Over 2 Lakh Flamingos Paint Jaipur's Sambhar Salt Lake – Watch
Jaipur’s Sambhar Salt Lake has turned pink as thousands of flamingos arrive for their annual winter migration. Viral videos show massive flocks of Lesser and Greater Flamingos. Bird expert Gaurav Dadhich stated that nearly 2 to 2.5 lakh flamingos are currently present, aided by favourable rainfall conditions this year.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
Image courtesy: Instagram (Yogesh Sevkani)

Rajasthan is known for its forts, deserts and royal hues—but this winter, nature decided to steal the spotlight. Jaipur's Sambhar Salt Lake has transformed into a breathtaking canvas of pink, as thousands of flamingos descended on the region, leaving locals and travellers in awe. Videos of the spectacular sight have now gone viral, turning the salt lake into one of India's most talked-about natural wonders of the season.

Recently shared clips on social media show vast stretches of Sambhar Lake glowing in soft shades of pink, thanks to the massive flock of migratory flamingos wading through the shallow waters.

Check it out below:

More about the pink paradise at Sambhar Lake

Sambhar Lake, located about 80 kilometres from Jaipur, is India’s largest inland saltwater lake and a known winter home for migratory birds. Every year, flamingos travel thousands of kilometres to reach this ecosystem, which offers ideal feeding conditions due to the presence of algae and brine shrimp in the salty waters. However, sightings on this scale are rare, making this year’s congregation especially remarkable.

article-image

Bird expert Gaurav Dadhich, who has closely studied the region for over a decade, highlighted the significance of this season. He told ANI that the yearly migration to Sambhar Lake normally starts in October and lasts till March, with October typically seeing the highest arrival. According to him, large groups of Lesser and Greater Flamingos, as well as a variety of duck species and other migratory birds, can be found in the lake.

Over 300 bird species have been identified at Sambhar by Dadhich, who has been studying the region for more than 12 years. He claims that the exceptionally high rainfall this year has been crucial in increasing bird activity. Due to favourable conditions brought about by this year's increased rainfall, bird populations have significantly increased. "At present, around 2 to 2.5 lakh flamingos can be spotted in the lake area," he said.

