Wildlife Update: First Flock Of Flamingos Arrives At Thane Creek; 300 Birds Spotted, Experts Expect More Soon

Around 300 flamingos arrive at Thane Creek, marking the start of the migratory season | Representative Image

Thane, Dec 01: The first flock of flamingos of the season has arrived in the Thane Creek area, senior bird researcher Mrugank Prabhu said on Monday. The presence of 300 greater flamingos has already been recorded in Thane Creek, while early flyovers have been sighted at DPS Lake in Nerul, Prabhu said.

More Flocks Expected Soon, Say Officials

Though numbers remain modest, larger flocks are expected soon, Range Forest Officer Prashant Bahadure said. Their arrival at Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, though slightly delayed this year, has revived hopes of a strong migratory phase, officials said.

Environmental Groups Seek Stronger Habitat Protection

NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar said the state government must urgently issue the gazette notification declaring the DPS lake as a conservation reserve. The proposal in this regard was approved earlier this year by the State Wildlife Board.

Sandeep Sareen of Navi Mumbai Environmental Preservation Society urged citizens to wholeheartedly welcome the ‘pink guests’ while demanding stricter safeguards for their fragile habitats.

