Western Railway Announces 60-Day Track Renewal Block At Mumbai Central Platform 4; Check List Of Affected Trains

Mumbai, Dec 01: Train operations on the Western Railway (WR) corridor will face temporary disruptions as Mumbai Central station undertakes a major 60-day block for Complete Track Renewal (CTR) on Platform No. 4. The work, which commenced on 23 November 2025, has led to short termination and partial cancellation of several long-distance trains.

WR Says Block Essential for Safety and Track Upgrade

According to Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek, the block is essential to upgrade track infrastructure and ensure safer, smoother train movement at one of Mumbai’s busiest terminals.

Trains Affected: Short Termination / Partial Cancellation

The following trains will now terminate at Dadar instead of Mumbai Central and will remain partially cancelled between Dadar and Mumbai Central:

. Train No. 22946 Okha – Mumbai Central Express

. Train No. 22210 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Mumbai Central Express

. Train No. 09086 Indore – Mumbai Central Express

. Train No. 09076 Kathgodam – Mumbai Central Express

. Train No. 09186 Kanpur Anwarganj – Mumbai Central Express

WR Advises Passengers to Plan Ahead

WR officials have advised passengers to check the latest updates before travel and plan their journeys accordingly, as the ongoing engineering work is expected to impact train schedules until the block concludes.

