 Western Railway Introduces OTP-Based Authentication For Tatkal Bookings On Mumbai–Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express
In a move aimed at tightening transparency and curbing misuse of Tatkal reservations, Western Railway is set to roll out a new OTP-based authentication system for Tatkal ticket bookings.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express | Wikimedia Commons

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, the revamped authentication system will initially be implemented for Train Nos. 12009/12010 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express.

New System to Be Implemented From 1 December 2025

The system, introduced as per Railway Board directives, will come into effect from 00:00 hours on 1 December 2025. The mechanism will be applicable across all booking channels, including computerized PRS counters, authorized agents, the IRCTC website, and the IRCTC mobile app.

OTP Mandatory for Tatkal Ticket Issuance

Under the revised procedure, Tatkal tickets will be issued only after passengers validate a system-generated One-Time Password (OTP). The OTP will be sent to the mobile number provided at the time of booking, and confirmation will be mandatory for the ticket to be issued.

Railways Aim to Curb Fraud and Improve Transparency

Railway officials said the initiative is designed to promote fair access to Tatkal tickets and prevent fraudulent bookings. Passengers have been advised to ensure they provide a valid and reachable mobile number to avoid disruptions during the verification process.

Passengers Advised to Cooperate With New Verification System

Western Railway has urged all travelers to take note of the change and cooperate with the new system to ensure smoother and more transparent Tatkal bookings.

