 Western Railway Extends Special Mumbai Central–Indore Train Trips Until January 2026; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWestern Railway Extends Special Mumbai Central–Indore Train Trips Until January 2026; Check Details

Western Railway Extends Special Mumbai Central–Indore Train Trips Until January 2026; Check Details

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of a Special Train on Special Fare between Mumbai Central and Indore.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway extends the Mumbai Central–Indore Special Train to meet rising passenger demand | Representational Image

Panvel, Nov 28: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of a Special Train on Special Fare between Mumbai Central and Indore.

Train No. 09085 and 09086 Trips Extended Till December and January

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, Train No. 09085 Mumbai Central–Indore Special departs from Mumbai Central every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11.20 pm and reaches Indore at 1.00 pm the next day.

The trips of this train have been extended further from 28 November to 31 December 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09086 Indore–Mumbai Central Special departs from Indore every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 5 pm and arrives at Mumbai Central at 7.10 am the next day. The trips of this train have been extended further from 29 November to 1 January 2026.

FPJ Shorts
Virat Kohli & Other Team India Stars Show Off Incredible Football Skills During Training Session Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st ODI; Video
Virat Kohli & Other Team India Stars Show Off Incredible Football Skills During Training Session Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st ODI; Video
Thane Police Expose International Sex Racket; 1 Thailand Woman Arrested, 2 Victim Girls Rescued
Thane Police Expose International Sex Racket; 1 Thailand Woman Arrested, 2 Victim Girls Rescued
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Redevelopment Work At Chandigarh Railway Station
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Redevelopment Work At Chandigarh Railway Station
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Registration System For Animal Feeders And Designated Feeding Spots
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Registration System For Animal Feeders And Designated Feeding Spots

Train Halts at Major Stations on Both Routes

En route, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Dahod, Ratlam, and Ujjain stations in both directions.

This train comprises First AC, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier coaches.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Services Disrupted Due To Trespassing Incident Near...
article-image

Bookings Open From 29 November 2025

The booking for the extended trips of Train Nos. 09085 and 09086 opens from 29 November 2025 at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Police Expose International Sex Racket; 1 Thailand Woman Arrested, 2 Victim Girls Rescued

Thane Police Expose International Sex Racket; 1 Thailand Woman Arrested, 2 Victim Girls Rescued

Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Registration System For Animal Feeders And Designated Feeding...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Registration System For Animal Feeders And Designated Feeding...

Mumbai Local Update: Western Railway Announces 4-Hour Jumbo Block For Night Maintenance On Nov...

Mumbai Local Update: Western Railway Announces 4-Hour Jumbo Block For Night Maintenance On Nov...

Western Railway Extends Special Mumbai Central–Indore Train Trips Until January 2026; Check...

Western Railway Extends Special Mumbai Central–Indore Train Trips Until January 2026; Check...

‘Mumbai Gasping For Clean Air’: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora Suggests Steps To BMC Amid...

‘Mumbai Gasping For Clean Air’: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora Suggests Steps To BMC Amid...