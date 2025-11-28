Western Railway Extends Special Mumbai Central–Indore Train Trips Until January 2026; Check Details

Western Railway extends the Mumbai Central–Indore Special Train to meet rising passenger demand | Representational Image

Panvel, Nov 28: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of a Special Train on Special Fare between Mumbai Central and Indore.

Train No. 09085 and 09086 Trips Extended Till December and January

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, Train No. 09085 Mumbai Central–Indore Special departs from Mumbai Central every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11.20 pm and reaches Indore at 1.00 pm the next day.

The trips of this train have been extended further from 28 November to 31 December 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09086 Indore–Mumbai Central Special departs from Indore every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 5 pm and arrives at Mumbai Central at 7.10 am the next day. The trips of this train have been extended further from 29 November to 1 January 2026.

Train Halts at Major Stations on Both Routes

En route, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Dahod, Ratlam, and Ujjain stations in both directions.

This train comprises First AC, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier coaches.

Bookings Open From 29 November 2025

The booking for the extended trips of Train Nos. 09085 and 09086 opens from 29 November 2025 at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

