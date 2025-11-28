Mumbai Local Update: Western Railway Announces 4-Hour Jumbo Block For Night Maintenance On Nov 29–30

Western Railway Announces 4-Hour Jumbo Block For Night Maintenance On Nov 29–30 | File Pic (Representative Image)

A Jumbo Block of 4 hours will be taken from 00:15 am to 04:15 am during the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, 29th/30th November, 2025 on UP and DOWN Fast line between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations for maintenance of track, signaling and overhead equipment.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, during the block all Fast line trains will run on Slow line between Santacruz and Churchgate stations.

Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.

Read Also Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Write To PM Modi Seeking Renaming Of IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai...

There will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 30th November, 2025.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/