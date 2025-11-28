 Mumbai Crime: Goregaon Police Register Molestation Case After Woman Posts Her Ordeal Online; Helplines Allegedly Unresponsive
The Goregaon Police registered a molestation case against an unidentified individual after a 22-year-old woman posted about her ordeal on social media. She stated that someone grabbed her on Wednesday in Goregaon West.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Goregaon police file a molestation case after a 22-year-old woman described the assault and lack of help in a viral social media post | Representational Image

Victim Says She Was Groped Aggressively on Road in Goregaon West

The woman posted her ordeal on Thursday, stating that she was sexually harassed in Goregaon West on 26 November. She wrote that a man groped her aggressively in the middle of the road, leaving her helpless. After the incident, she tried calling multiple helpline numbers, but no one answered or helped.

Social Media Post Details the Harrowing Incident

Her post read: “On 26 November, at 9.43 pm, I was walking across the bridge near Radisson, Goregaon West. I was on a call and hyper alert about my surroundings the entire time. A man groped me from behind inappropriately and aggressively, touched me explicitly, and then ran across the bridge.”

Woman Says No One Helped Despite Screaming for Assistance

She added that she was unable to process what had happened for 10–20 seconds, but she screamed loudly throughout. “Not out of basic human decency did a single person on the road choose to help. I even tried chasing the man, but he disappeared entirely. I was left in the middle of the road, crying and howling for help,” she wrote.

Also Watch:

Victim Claims Emergency Helplines Did Not Respond

Her next instinct was to call the police, but she claimed that none of her calls were answered. “No emergency helpline number, including those meant for women’s safety or the generic police helpline, was answered,” she said.

