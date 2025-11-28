 Mumbai Cyclothon 2025: Western Railway To Run 2 Special Local Trains On November 30
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Cyclothon 2025: Western Railway To Run 2 Special Local Trains On November 30

Mumbai Cyclothon 2025: Western Railway To Run 2 Special Local Trains On November 30

The first special train will depart from Virar at 01:30 am, while the second will leave at 03:00 am. Both trains will stop at all stations. The first special train will arrive at Bandra at 02:42 am, while the second will arrive at 04:12 am.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway To Run 2 Special Local Trains On November 30 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Western Railway (WR) will operate two special local trains on 30th November to facilitate participants of the Mumbai Cyclothon 2025. These trains, running from Virar to Bandra, will allow cyclists to carry their bicycles onboard.

The first special train will depart from Virar at 01:30 am, while the second will leave at 03:00 am. Both trains will stop at all stations. The first special train will arrive at Bandra at 02:42 am, while the second will arrive at 04:12 am.

Read Also
Rising Demand For Future Delhi Metro Lines To Go Underground After Success Of Mumbai’s Metro 3...
article-image

Western Railway has urged Cyclothon participants to plan their journey according to the train schedules and ensure the safe transportation of bicycles.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
'One Of The Best Men In The World': Aneet Padda Praises Saiyaara Co-Star Ahaan Panday Amid Dating Rumours - Watch Video
'One Of The Best Men In The World': Aneet Padda Praises Saiyaara Co-Star Ahaan Panday Amid Dating Rumours - Watch Video
Mumbai Crime: Goregaon Police Register Molestation Case After Woman Posts Her Ordeal Online; Helplines Allegedly Unresponsive
Mumbai Crime: Goregaon Police Register Molestation Case After Woman Posts Her Ordeal Online; Helplines Allegedly Unresponsive
VIDEO: Kerala Sky Dining Ride Stalls Mid-Air In Idukki; Tourists Stranded For 1.5 Hours
VIDEO: Kerala Sky Dining Ride Stalls Mid-Air In Idukki; Tourists Stranded For 1.5 Hours
Fact Check: PIB Debunks Pakistani Propaganda Claiming IAF Chief AP Singh's Resignation After Losing Fighter Jets
Fact Check: PIB Debunks Pakistani Propaganda Claiming IAF Chief AP Singh's Resignation After Losing Fighter Jets

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Goregaon Police Register Molestation Case After Woman Posts Her Ordeal Online;...

Mumbai Crime: Goregaon Police Register Molestation Case After Woman Posts Her Ordeal Online;...

Mumbai News: NCLT Approves NSEL’s ₹1,950 Crore One-Time Settlement Scheme; 63 Moons To Assume...

Mumbai News: NCLT Approves NSEL’s ₹1,950 Crore One-Time Settlement Scheme; 63 Moons To Assume...

Campaigning For Municipal Elections To End On December 1; Maharashtra Declares Paid Holiday On...

Campaigning For Municipal Elections To End On December 1; Maharashtra Declares Paid Holiday On...

IMD Forecasts Hazy Morning Skies In Mumbai For Next 48 Hours

IMD Forecasts Hazy Morning Skies In Mumbai For Next 48 Hours

Thane Police Expose International Sex Racket; 1 Thailand Woman Arrested, 2 Victim Girls Rescued

Thane Police Expose International Sex Racket; 1 Thailand Woman Arrested, 2 Victim Girls Rescued