Mumbai Cyclothon 2025: Western Railway To Run 2 Special Local Trains On November 30

Western Railway To Run 2 Special Local Trains On November 30 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Western Railway (WR) will operate two special local trains on 30th November to facilitate participants of the Mumbai Cyclothon 2025. These trains, running from Virar to Bandra, will allow cyclists to carry their bicycles onboard.

The first special train will depart from Virar at 01:30 am, while the second will leave at 03:00 am. Both trains will stop at all stations. The first special train will arrive at Bandra at 02:42 am, while the second will arrive at 04:12 am.

Western Railway has urged Cyclothon participants to plan their journey according to the train schedules and ensure the safe transportation of bicycles.

