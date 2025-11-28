Maharashtra News: State Sets Up Corporation To Launch Self-Employment Loan Schemes For Hindu Khatik Community

State government launches new loan schemes under the Hindu Khatik Community Economic Development Corporation to support self-employment and economic upliftment | Representative Image

The state government has set up the Hindu Khatik Community Economic Development Corporation and launched a series of self-employment loan schemes for the economic and social upliftment of the Hindu Khatik community, as per the notification issued by the government. The corporation was established on 5 June 2025 as a subsidiary of the Mahatma Phule Backward Classes Development Corporation.

Multiple Loan Schemes Introduced to Support Income Generation

Officials said the corporation is implementing multiple loan schemes designed to support income generation and overall development of eligible beneficiaries. Under the 50 per cent subsidy scheme, applicants can receive financial assistance for projects up to Rs 50,000, with a subsidy of either half the project cost or a maximum of Rs 25,000, while the remaining amount is provided through a bank loan at interest rates determined by the bank. The loan must be repaid within three years.

Seed Capital Scheme Offers Support for Projects Up to Rs 5 Lakh

The Seed Capital Scheme covers projects costing between Rs 50,001 and Rs 5 lakh. Under this scheme, 20 per cent of the project cost is extended as a seed capital loan by the corporation at 4 per cent interest, which includes a subsidy of up to 50 per cent of the project cost or Rs 50,000. Banks finance 75 per cent of the project cost at applicable interest rates, and the combined loan amount must be repaid through equal monthly instalments over three to five years. Beneficiaries are required to contribute 5 per cent of the project cost.

Direct Loan Scheme Supports Small-Scale Ventures

For small-scale ventures, the Direct Loan Scheme offers support for projects up to Rs 1,00,000. Under this scheme, 50 per cent of the project cost or a maximum of Rs 50,000 is provided as a subsidy, while the remaining Rs 50,000 is given as a loan by the corporation at an interest rate of 4 per cent. The repayment period for this loan is three years.

NSFDC Scheme Covers Projects Up to Rs 2 Lakh With 90% Funding

The NSFDC Scheme supports projects ranging from Rs 1,40,000 to Rs 2,00,000. Under this, 90 per cent of the project cost is funded by the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation, New Delhi, which includes a subsidy component of up to Rs 50,000. The remaining amount is provided as seed capital, and applicants are not required to contribute any portion of the project cost.

Eligibility Requirements and Income Criteria Specified

As per the government notification, eligibility for all schemes requires applicants to belong to the Scheduled Caste Hindu Khatik category and be above 18 years of age. The annual income limit has been set at Rs 3 lakh for both urban and rural applicants, and beneficiaries must not be defaulters under any state or central schemes of the corporation.

Mandatory Documents for Application Submission

Applicants must submit caste and income certificates, five passport-size photographs, identity and residence documents such as ration card, voter ID, Aadhaar, and PAN, along with project quotations, proof of business location if required, and relevant business documents including licences, permits, or vehicle registration details. A bank account number and a copy of the passbook are also mandatory for application processing.

