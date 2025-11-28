Bhiwandi Tragedy: 10-Year-Old Oswal School Student Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Motorcycle; CCTV Footage Captures Impact

CCTV footage captures the moment a speeding bike fatally hit a 10-year-old student outside Oswal School in Bhiwandi |

Bhiwandi, Nov 28: In a second heartbreaking incident within just 24 hours, a 10-year-old student of Oswal School lost his life after being hit by a speeding motorcycle in Bhiwandi on Wednesday.

The tragedy has deepened public concern over children’s safety on city roads, coming right after the death of a 6-year-old girl in an accident on the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Flyover on 26 November.

Child Hit While Crossing Road Outside School Gate

The deceased, Shrinivas Nitin Kadam, a resident of Kamatghar, had stepped out of the school with other students following the end of classes on 27 November. As children were walking towards their vehicles or heading home on foot, Shrinivas attempted to cross the road near the line of school vans parked outside the gate.

CCTV Shows High-Speed Collision Near School Premises

At that very moment, a motorcycle speeding from the Anjur Phata side towards Kamatghar struck him with tremendous force. The entire collision was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, clearly showing the impact that threw both the child and the rider to the ground.

Child Succumbs to Injuries Despite Immediate Hospitalisation

Local residents rushed the critically injured student to a nearby private hospital, where he battled for life for several hours but succumbed late at night.

Police Register FIR Under BNS and Motor Vehicles Act

Upon receiving information, a team from Narpolice Police Station reached the spot. Police Inspector Santosh Shinde conducted the panchnama and registered an FIR under CR No. 1287/2025, invoking BNS Sections 281 and 125(A), along with Motor Vehicles Act Sections 184 and 199(A). The investigation is currently underway.

Family Devastated Over Death Caused by Reckless Speeding

The Kadam family is devastated, mourning the loss of their young son whose life was cut short due to reckless speeding and inadequate traffic control outside school premises.

