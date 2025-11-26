 Bhiwandi Tragedy: 6-Year-Old Girl Killed, Father Critical As Container Runs Over Scooter On APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover; Driver Detained | VIDEO
The APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover at Vanjarpatti Naka, already notorious for frequent accidents, claimed another life on Wednesday afternoon when a speeding container truck ran over a scooter carrying a doctor and his six-year-old daughter. The child died on the spot, while her father sustained serious injuries.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
Locals pull injured doctor from under container truck after fatal crash on APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover | File Photo

The incident occurred around 12 noon when Dr. Umar Shaikh, a resident of Farid Bag, was returning home with his daughter, Khadija Shaikh (6), after picking her up from school in Nizampura.

The incident occurred around 12 noon when Dr. Umar Shaikh, a resident of Farid Bag, was returning home with his daughter, Khadija Shaikh (6), after picking her up from school in Nizampura.

As the two approached the curve on the APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover, a container coming from the Wada side allegedly lost control and crushed the scooter head-on.

Local residents rushed to the spot and pulled Dr. Shaikh out from beneath the truck. Both father and daughter were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Khadija dead. Dr. Shaikh remains under critical treatment. Nizampura Police sent the girl’s body to IGM Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Traffic police, with the help of locals, detained the container driver, identified as Siraj Qureshi.

Residents blame poor road conditions, lack of enforcement

Local citizens said that despite restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles during the day, container trucks and trailers continue to ply through the city unchecked, leading to a surge in accidents.

They also alleged that the flyover’s poor condition, uneven surface, and massive potholes have made it an extremely dangerous stretch for two-wheelers and small vehicles.

FPJ earlier report ignored by civic body

This tragedy comes barely days after The Free Press Journal (FPJ) published a detailed report on November 24 highlighting how large potholes and broken stretches on the APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover were causing repeated accidents.

Despite the report drawing attention to the hazardous condition of the flyover, the municipal authorities failed to take corrective action, residents said. Wednesday’s fatal accident has once again exposed the civic administration’s negligence toward road safety and the growing number of mishaps at this location.

Also Watch:

Police probe underway

Nizampura Police are investigating the accident and examining CCTV footage from the flyover. The container has been seized and legal action is being initiated against the driver.

