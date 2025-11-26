26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Israel’s Envoy Revisits Baby Moshe’s Escape From Chabad House And Celebrates India’s Courage, Unity & Humanity

Mumbai 26/11 Terrorist Attack: What Security Developments Occurred In The Past 16 Years? | FPJ

Mumbai: At a solemn gathering in the city on Wednesday, the Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, invoked one of the most extraordinary survival stories from the 26 November attacks to highlight the power of compassion that cut across religion and identity.

Revach spoke about little Moshe, the two year old boy who survived the assault on the Chabad House in 2008. His story, he said, continues to define the strength of Mumbai and the harmony of India.

A Child Saved by Courage Beyond Faith

Revach reminded the audience that Moshe lived only because of two people who refused to think twice on a day consumed by terror. One was Sandra Samuel, his Christian nanny. The other was Zaki, the Muslim kitchen worker at the centre.

Both risked their lives to pull the toddler out while his parents were killed in another room.“They are a powerful symbol of India’s humanity, courage and unity beyond all differences,” Revach said. Now nineteen, Moshe is a living reminder, he added, that life stands stronger than the hate and violence that terrorists seek to spread.

Personal Loss and Shared Pain

In an emotional address, Revach spoke of the heavy cost his own family bore on 7 October. His daughter, a surveillance operator, was among the first to raise the alarm during the attack in Israel. His son had just completed his military service in an intelligence unit.He revealed that his partner’s cousin was kidnapped and murdered during the 7 October massacre. “His body was returned from Gaza by Hamas only two weeks ago,” he said quietly.

The shared grief between India and Israel, Revach noted, strengthens the bond between the two nations.

Fighting the False Narratives of Terror

Revach emphasised that both countries face similar challenges as they continue to confront groups that twist narratives and portray attackers as victims. India, he said, has long mastered the art of handling several security challenges simultaneously. Israel, meanwhile, has been fighting a difficult war on seven fronts over the past two years.He added that Israel is ready to share its combat proven technologies as India continues its rapid defence modernisation. The two countries, he said, stand together against what he described as a dangerous rise in state sponsored extremism.

A Partnership Growing Stronger

Revach revealed that the Israeli Prime Minister’s planned visit to India has been postponed by a few weeks, but a high level defence delegation and later the President of Israel will visit soon.“India and Israel are truly brother nations,” he said. “We will continue to stand together, fight terrorism together and achieve even more together.”The Consul General ended his speech the way he began it, returning to the story of Moshe, the boy saved by people whose only religion that day was humanity

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/