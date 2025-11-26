Maharashtra Govt To Launch 26 Cancer Day-Care Centres With Tata Memorial Support For Early Diagnosis And Treatment

Health Minister Prakash Abitkar announces 26 cancer day-care centres during Tata Memorial Hospital visit | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 26: In a significant move to expand and strengthen cancer care infrastructure across Maharashtra, the state government has announced plans to launch 26 dedicated cancer day-care centres under the National Health Mission.

These centres, to be established with technical expertise from Tata Cancer Care Hospital, are aimed at improving access to timely diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up care, especially in underserved rural and semi-urban regions.

Health Minister Reviews Cancer Treatment Facilities at Tata Memorial Hospital

Health Minister Prakash Abitkar made the announcement during his visit to Tata Memorial Hospital in Parel on Wednesday, where he reviewed various clinical departments and studied advanced cancer treatment technologies.

He was accompanied by senior officials, including Dr. Sandeep Gupta, All India Director of Tata Memorial Centre; Dr. C. S. Pramesh, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai; Deputy Directors Shrikande and Siddhanath Lashkar; and Hospital Superintendent Dr. Vineet Samant.

State Flags Rising Cancer Burden; Calls for Stronger Early Detection Measures

Highlighting the alarming surge in cancer cases across the state, Abitkar said that Maharashtra’s Public Health Department has intensified its early detection and treatment initiatives. With Tata Memorial Hospital playing a crucial role in national cancer control efforts, he expressed confidence that enhanced collaboration would significantly accelerate the state’s mission of achieving a “Cancer-Free Maharashtra.”

Technical Training, Cooperation and Streamlined Protocols Discussed

During the visit, discussions were held on strengthening technical cooperation, training healthcare personnel, and streamlining protocols for the upcoming day-care centres.

These centres will offer chemotherapy, palliative care, counselling, and essential diagnostic services, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances to major hospitals.

Hospitals Under MJPJAY Asked to Enhance Cancer Care Services

Abitkar also urged all hospitals empanelled under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) to actively submit recommendations to the Health Department’s study group to enhance cancer-related services.

He noted that the state government has recently increased package rates under MJPJAY and added several new diseases to the scheme, resulting in greater benefits for cancer patients.

Government Emphasises Strong Follow-Up Care and Mobile Screening Expansion

The minister stressed the need for robust post-treatment follow-up, calling on private and public hospitals to ensure comprehensive care even after therapy is completed.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to expanding cancer screening through mobile dispensaries and public awareness campaigns, stressing that early diagnosis remains the most effective tool in reducing mortality.

State Aims for ‘Cancer-Free Maharashtra’ Through Expanded Network

“With the rollout of the 26 day-care centres and strengthened partnerships, Maharashtra aims to build a more equitable, accessible, and patient-friendly cancer care ecosystem—bringing the state closer to its vision of a ‘Cancer-Free Maharashtra’,” he added.

Additional Centres Launched Earlier This Year

Under this initiative, on February 9, day-care chemotherapy centres were launched in Thane, Solapur, Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, and Wardha districts.

Rising Burden of Non-Communicable Diseases in Maharashtra

Non-communicable diseases are increasing rapidly. Nearly 63% of all deaths are caused by non-communicable diseases, and 9% of these are due to cancer.

In Maharashtra, oral cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer are the three most common cancers. The average incidence per one lakh population in the state is 26.3% for oral cancer, 77.9% for breast cancer, and 50.2% for cervical cancer.

