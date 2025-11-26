 Palghar Tragedy: Married Man, Childhood Lover Found Hanging From A Tree In Vikramgad | Details Here
Palghar Tragedy: Married Man, Childhood Lover Found Hanging From A Tree In Vikramgad | Details Here

The man had been married for three years and also had two children. In addition to this, he also had an active public life as he was a member of Sarshi Gram Panchayat. Both the couple lived in the same village and were reportedly in a romantic relationship since their childhood.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Married Man, Childhood Lover Die By Suicide In Vikramgad | Representative Image

Palghar: In a shocking incident, a married man and his young lover allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a rope in Palghar district's Vikramgad taluka. The married man, identified as Naresh Lahu Nadge (39) and his lover, Sarika Shankar Mahala (25), faced strong opposition from their families for their relationship. The couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves with a nylon rope from a tree in the field.

According to the NDTV Marathi report, Naresh was married since three years and also had two children. In addition to this, he also had an active public life as he was a member of Sarshi Gram Panchayat. Both the couple lived in the same village and were reportedly in a romantic relationship since their childhood. Currently, there is no update on when the incident took place and if their family members had opposed to their marriage earlier.

Police Investigation Underway

Many claim that they ended their life due to opposition from their families. In addition to this, Vikramgad police are looking for other possible angles or reasons for their alleged suicide.

Previous Cases Of Suicide

Meanwhile, in another case from Palghar this month, a couple who were in a live-in relationship allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of a residential building in Nallasopara. The incident took place in the early hours in Nalasopara East's Hanuman Nagar. The deceased were identified as Deepak Jogadia (35) and Kanchan Solanki (35), who had been living together in Sai Mahima Building, Sai City Complex, for some time. Police said no suicide note was found at the spot, and the cause behind the extreme step remains unknown. Preliminary reports suggest the two may have jumped from the window of their fourth-floor apartment.

Just recently, in Indore, a 29-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Gurukul Colony. The woman’s family accused her husband of having an extramarital affair, causing dispute between the couple and leading the woman to commit suicide.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

