 Maharashtra: Palghar Police Seize Truck Carrying Illicit Daman-Made Liquor Worth ₹33 Lakh Ahead Of Elections
Based on a tip-off, police set up a blockade (nakabandi) on the Vikramgad-Talwada road near the village of Dadade. When officers attempted to stop the truck, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. The police confiscated illicit liquor worth approximately ₹11 lakhs from the truck, along with the truck valued at ₹22 lakhs, bringing the total value of seized goods to ₹33 lakhs.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
With police maintaining a strict watch on illegal liquor smuggling in Palghar district ahead of the elections, the Vikramgad police conducted a major operation and seized a truck transporting illicit Daman-made liquor. | FPJ

Palghar: With police maintaining a strict watch on illegal liquor smuggling in Palghar district ahead of the elections, the Vikramgad police conducted a major operation and seized a truck transporting illicit Daman-made liquor.

Truck Abandoned as Police Set Up Blockade

Based on a tip-off, police set up a blockade (nakabandi) on the Vikramgad-Talwada road near the village of Dadade. When officers attempted to stop the truck, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

The police confiscated illicit liquor worth approximately ₹11 lakhs from the truck, along with the truck valued at ₹22 lakhs, bringing the total value of seized goods to ₹33 lakhs.

article-image

Anticipating an increase in the use of liquor to attract voters during the election season, the police are keeping a strict vigil on smuggling activities. Further investigation is currently underway.

