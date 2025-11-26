 Shivshahi Bus Collides With Truck Carrying CNG Cylinders On Mumbai–Goa Highway, 7 Injured; Traffic Halted On Both Sides
Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Shivshahi Bus & Truck Carrying CNG Cylinders Collide On Mumbai–Goa Highway | Representational Image

Mumbai: A major accident took place on the Mumbai–Goa Highway on Wednesday, November 26, when a Shivshahi bus collided with a truck carrying CNG cylinders near Mangaon. The incident occurred during the morning hours. Seven passengers sustained injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital.

According to several media reports, there were no casualties due to the crash; however, there are concerns of a potential CNG gas leak from the truck. In the video shared by Jai Maharashtra Times, the collision halted traffic on both sides of the highway in order to check if any gas leak occurred due to the collision.

What caused the accident?

Though the exact reason for the crash is not known, News18 Marathi suggest that dense fog may have played a major role in the crash. The thick fog that had settled over the highway early in the morning reduced visibility, making it difficult for drivers to spot the vehicles. In these conditions, a fast-moving Shivshahi bus and a CNG truck ended up colliding head-on. In addition to this, police at the site are also investigating if the collision happened due to the negligence of the drivers.

The situation was quickly brought under control, preventing any major mishap. According to fire officials, an incident occurred on a bus travelling from Dadar to Pune Station in the evening.

While the bus was on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, opposite Matunga Police Station, the driver noticed smoke emanating from the AC unit on the roof.

