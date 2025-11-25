 'Reason Behind Majority Of Accidents': Passengers Confront Allegedly Drunk Bus Driver, Plead Him To Stop Speeding Vehicle On Way To Bengaluru
A disturbing video from a long-distance private bus travelling from Calicut to Bengaluru has sparked widespread outrage online after passengers confronted the driver for allegedly being drunk while operating the vehicle. The clip, now circulating widely on social media, shows frightened passengers recording the incident as chaos unfolds inside the moving bus.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
'Reason Behind Majority Of Accidents': Passengers Confront Allegedly Drunk Bus Driver, Plead Him To Stop Speeding Vehicle On Way To Bengaluru | Instagram @bangalore_malayalees

According to the claims in the video, the bus belonged to Bharathi Bus Operators, a service already facing criticism from frequent travellers. In the video, passengers can be heard accusing the driver and his assistant of being intoxicated. Despite multiple requests, the driver can be seen refusing to stop the bus even as the argument grows heated. Passengers can be heard pleading with him to halt at the next police checkpoint, while others beg him to let them get off the bus due to safety concerns.

WATCH VIDEO:

The viral video posted by @bangalore_malayalees on Instagram claims, “The driver and supporting staff were clearly drunk during the journey, and you can see in the video that passengers were pleading to stop the bus because they felt unsafe.” Many online users expressed shock at how recklessly the staff behaved while being responsible for dozens of lives on a busy intercity route.

Social media users also highlighted that such behaviour is “the reason behind the majority of accidents”, calling for immediate action against the operator.

The incident has once again raised questions about the lack of accountability among private bus operators and the urgent need for stronger enforcement.

Read Also
Viral Video Shows Bus Drivers Swapping Seats Mid-ride On Highway In Rajasthan, Sparks Passengers'...
article-image

Bus Drivers Stunts

A shocking incident from Rajasthan has triggered widespread concern about passenger safety after a video of two bus drivers switching seats mid-ride went viral on social media. The clip shows a man, presumably the driver, casually getting up from the driver’s seat while the bus is moving at a considerable speed on a highway.

