 Viral Video Shows Bus Drivers Swapping Seats Mid-ride On Highway In Rajasthan, Sparks Passengers' Safety Concerns
A shocking incident from Rajasthan has triggered widespread concern about passenger safety after a video of two bus drivers switching seats mid-ride went viral on social media. The clip shows a man, presumably the driver, casually getting up from the driver’s seat while the bus is moving at a considerable speed on a highway.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video Shows Bus Drivers Swapping Seats Mid-ride On Highway In Rajasthan, Sparks Passengers' Safety Concerns | X @rughnath_29

Another man then steps forward and takes control of the steering wheel, all while the vehicle continues to race ahead with passengers on board. According to reports circulating online, the incident occurred on a highway in Rajasthan, and the bus is allegedly operated by Shantinath Travels.

Although the exact location and timing remain unclear, the risky act caught the attention of netizens, who are expressing anger and disbelief.

Many users have tagged the Rajasthan Police, demanding strict action against the men involved for endangering the lives of passengers. One user wrote, "We are seeing news of private bus accidents daily, and passengers' lives are being lost. Pls take urgent action against such illegal driving stunts by these drivers and bus operators playing with passengers' safety!!"

Another user commented, "Just cancel their license. They don't deserve to drive on Indian roads." While one user commented, "Changing the driver while the bus is moving at high speed is not negligence but rather playing with the lives of many people @RajPoliceHelp Please take strict action against such people so that the general public can remain safe..!!"

There is no official response from the authorities on the incident yet, but the video has shed light on the bizarre stunts being pulled off by the drivers while putting several passengers at risk.

