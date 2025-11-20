Ankur Warikoo Reveals Salary Details Of His Driver, Says 'He Knows Our ATM Pin', Receives Mixed Reactions Online | X @warikoo

Finfluencer and entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo is making headlines after his recent post on X went viral and struck a chord with thousands online. In the heartwarming post, Warikoo shared details of his personal & family driver who has been working with them for the last 13 years. He revealed that his driver is now earning more than ₹53K monthly, along with multiple benefits yearly. What caught the Internet's attention was the fact that Warikoo shared that his driver knows his personal bank's ATM pin and also holds spare keys of their house.

While sharing spare keys of the house with the staff, like maids and servants still reasonable, Warikoo's revelation stunned netizens when he shared, "He (the driver) drives our children to classes, holds duplicate house keys, knows our ATM PIN, handles all important errands that don’t require our presence."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ankur Warikoo's Driver's Salary

Warikoo shared that his driver, who has been working for him for the past 13 years, is now earning ₹53,350 plus insurance, and with the benefits like a one-month Diwali bonus and a scooter. The driver started working with ₹15,000 and has been working for the family with 'unwavering punctuality and discipline.'

"He has been one of the best uses of our money, and I can’t wait for him to reach ₹1 lakh per month in the next 5–6 years," Warikoo wrote further in the post.

Netizens Reactions:

Several users have lauded Warikoo for sharing the post on his social media. One user wrote, "This is beautiful to read. People like Dayanand Bhaiya remind us that loyalty and sincerity are priceless. When you invest trust in the right person, the returns last a lifetime."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While another user commented, "Good, reliable people are hard to find. Keep him close. Assuming the ATM PIN is for a separate account for household expenses."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several users also criticized the post as it consists of personal details like the salary figures of the employees. "What is the logic of sharing his salaries in the public domain just to show how good you are. There might be a different way to appreciate his work, but this is certainly not," wrote one user.