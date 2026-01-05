 Manager Tells Employee To ‘Put Mother In Shelter Home,’ Refuses Leave; She Resigns
Manager Tells Employee To ‘Put Mother In Shelter Home,’ Refuses Leave; She Resigns

A senior bank employee in India reportedly resigned after her manager told her to place her critically ill mother in a medical or shelter home instead of taking leave. The incident was shared on Reddit, triggering anger and discussions about workplace empathy, legal protections, and the human cost of rigid corporate expectations.

AI-generated representational image

A Reddit post describing a disturbing remark made at a workplace has sparked widespread outrage online and renewed debate over empathy and compassion in India’s corporate culture.

Shared on the r/IndianWorkplace forum, the post recounts an incident involving a senior woman employee at a major private bank. According to the user, the woman had requested a few days of leave after her mother became critically ill due to an alleged medication error. The man noted that she was not seeking any special treatment, only some time to deal with a family emergency.

Have a look at the post here:

What followed, however, stunned readers. The manager’s alleged response was cold and dismissive, telling the employee that if her mother did not recover, she should place her in a medical or shelter home and report to work. The user wrote that the comment effectively forced the woman to choose between her job and caring for her ailing parent.

The employee reportedly chose to stay with her mother and soon after was compelled to resign, despite having served the organisation for several years. The author of the post said the episode left him deeply unsettled and unsure about what the appropriate response should be in such workplaces, prompting him to seek others’ views.

The post triggered an emotional response from users, many of whom expressed anger and disbelief at the lack of empathy. Some suggested practical pushback, such as demanding written instructions, while others called for stronger legal protections. The discussion broadened into a reflection on how corporate environments often prioritise rigid expectations over humanity, even during personal crises.

