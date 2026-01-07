Karnataka BJP Woman Worker 'Stripped', 'Assaulted' By Cops During Arrest In Huballi, Police Deny Allegations

Karnataka BJP Woman Worker 'Stripped', 'Assaulted' By Cops During In Huballi, Police Deny Allegations (Screengrab) | X/@thetatvaindia

Huballi: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was allegedly assaulted and stripped by the Karnataka Police personnel during her arrest in state's Hubballi district on Tuesday (January 6). However, Hubballi Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar rejected the allegations.

A video, which surfaced online, shows the woman surrounded by male and female cops. The party alleged that police personnel tore her clothes during the arrest in a murder case.

Refuting the charges, Shashi Kumar told reporters that the woman took her clothes off and threw them away. He also alleged that the woman bit a police officer and attacked three to four other police personnel.

"On 5 January, one lady was taken into custody. She was arrested in one of the cases lodged by one of the locals in an attempt to murder case, where she had brutally attacked the other person. In that case, she was arrested. While the arrest process was underway, there was a lot of resistance from her and also from people who were connected with her," the Hubballi Police Commissioner said.

"In the process, she bit one of our sub-inspectors, and three to four of our staff were very badly assaulted, and they were obstructed from performing their duty. About the issue of the video in question, which is being circulated in the media and social media, while she was taken to the police vehicle, she was still wearing clothes, and when she was taken inside the vehicle, she took her clothes off and threw them away," he added.

Shashi Kumar also stated that women cops brought her clothes and made her wear them. As per the top cop, the BJP worker has nine cases registered against her.

The incident sparked a political storm in Karnataka, with the BJP targeting the ruling Congress government in the state. A BJP spokesperson called the incident "shameful".

"If a woman’s modesty is outraged, clothes stripped, she is disrobed and assaulted like this by police, imagine the state of women’s safety and security under Congress in Karnataka. Is this Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon? Is this the right to political dissent that a woman BJP karyakarta is disrobed like this? Shameful Congress party under whose watch women are no longer safe," Poonawala stated.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.