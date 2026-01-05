Mumbai: Muslim Woman Allegedly Harassed, Threatened Over Hijab At Virar D-Mart; Video Viral |

Mumbai: A disturbing incident of communal harassment and criminal intimidation has come to light at a D-Mart outlet in the Yashwant Nagar area of Virar, which is an hour's drive away from Mumbai. A local Muslim woman, a resident of Nalasopara West, has alleged that she was barred from entry and threatened with rape because she was wearing a hijab.

Details On The Incident

According to the victim’s testimony in a viral video, the confrontation began when she was shopping at the retail chain. She alleges that individuals at the store made derogatory remarks about her attire, telling her to 'stay back' because she is a Muslim.

In Mumbai's D-Mart, a Hindu man told a woman in a burqa: "I'll call some men and get you r@ped."



Religious Intolerance is growing everyday in India... pic.twitter.com/NyHNnOFKNl — Dr Ranjan (@AAPforNewIndia) January 4, 2026

The situation escalated when a group of men reportedly threatened her with sexual assault, stating, "You are Muslims, get out, we will rape you". The victim expressed deep distress over the encounter, noting that the verbal abuse was specifically tied to her religious identity and her choice to wear the hijab.

Police Response & Activism

The victim reported major issues when she first attempted to seek justice. She stated that she remained at the police station until 12:30 am on the night of the incident, but no First Information Report (FIR) was registered at that time.

Following the delay, the victim released a video documenting her ordeal, which quickly went viral on social media platforms like 'Galli News.' The video caught the attention of social activist Ahmed Memon, who accompanied the victim back to the police station to ensure legal action was taken.

Memon confirmed that after discussions with the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and the Senior Police Inspector (PI), the authorities have now formally accepted the complaint and an application for further legal action has been filed.

Aftermath & Apology By D-Mart

In the wake of the public outcry and the intervention by local activists, the management of the Virar D-Mart has reportedly tendered an apology to the victim for the incident. Ahmed Memon has called for communal harmony and urged the community to stand together against such discrimination, while the police have assured a thorough inquiry into the conduct of the store's staff and the individuals involved.

