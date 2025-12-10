Vasai-Virar News: Viral Video Sparks Outrage As Builder Counts Cash Before Senior Police Inspector |

VASAI – A video showing a builder counting bundles of cash while a Senior Police Inspector sits across from him has gone viral on social media, raising serious questions about police conduct in the Vasai–Virar region.

The clip features Shivaji Patil, Senior Police Inspector of Pelhar Police Station, seated in a chair while builder Navin Gopal Singh counts a large sum of money. Following its circulation, details regarding a land dispute and a private settlement have emerged.

Background: Deal Worth ₹4 Crore Falls Through

According to available information, the incident stems from a land transaction initiated three years ago between the complainant, Sunil Dhavla, and builder Navin Gopal Singh.

The deal was valued at ₹4 crore, and Singh had paid an advance of ₹32 lakh. However, due to delays in documentation, Singh withheld the remaining amount. When the deal eventually collapsed, Singh demanded the return of his ₹32 lakh advance, assuring cancellation of the agreement once repaid.

Complaint Filed Before Settlement Attempt

Before this settlement meeting, Dhavla had filed a complaint at the Pelhar Police Station alleging that Singh was refusing to pay the remainder and that the transaction had stalled.

Meeting Held at Lawyer’s Office, Not Police Station

The meeting took place at a lawyer’s office in the Vasai West court area not at the police station.

The Dhavla family, who recorded the video, claims they requested Inspector Patil’s presence for “security reasons.”

“The repayment amount was large, and we had disputes with the builder in the past. We were unsure if he would cancel the agreement after taking the money. So we called Inspector Shivaji Patil to ensure the process went smoothly.” Sunil Dhavla, Complainant

Builder Says He Was Recovering His Money

Builder Navin Singh insists he was simply recovering funds from a failed deal.

“I don’t know why the police were called. I was handed ₹22 lakh in cash and a ₹10 lakh cheque. I went there only to collect my money.”— Navin Gopal Singh, Builder.

Criticism Over Police Inspector’s Role

Despite explanations from both parties, the Inspector’s presence at a private financial settlement has sparked criticism.

Why was a senior police officer mediating what appears to be a civil financial dispute?

Why did he attend a meeting at a private lawyer’s office instead of handling the matter at the police station?

Citizens and critics are now demanding a departmental inquiry to examine whether protocol was violated.

