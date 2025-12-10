Vasai-Virar Civic Elections 2025: VVCMC Commissioner Manojkumar Suryawanshi Inspects Counting Centre Site Ahead Of Poll Announcement

VVCMC Commissioner Manojkumar Suryawanshi Inspects Counting Centre Site Ahead Of Poll Announcement | File Photo

Vasai-Virar, Dec 10: In anticipation of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) general elections, Municipal Commissioner Manojkumar Suryawanshi has conducted an inspection of potential counting centre locations.

The inspection was carried out in the ground floor space of the Municipal Corporation building itself, and the location will soon be officially finalised.

Election dates likely after assembly session

While the election dates have not yet been officially announced by the government at the state level, there are indications that they may be declared after the current legislative assembly session concludes. In preparation for this, the Municipal Corporation has begun its necessary preparations.

