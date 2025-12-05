Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Seizes Over 9 Tonnes Of Banned Plastic In Biggest Crackdown Yet; ₹5,000 Fine Imposed In Nalasopara Raid

Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) head office | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a major crackdown on illegal plastic storage, the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) on Friday conducted the biggest seizure of banned plastic in its history.

Acting on the directives of Municipal Commissioner Manojkumar Suryawanshi (IAS) and under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Sanjay Herwade, the D Ward team led by Assistant Commissioner Jitendra Naik seized over 9 tonnes of prohibited plastic from a godown in the Achole division.

Raid Conducted in Nalasopara East

The operation began at 11 a.m. after the corporation received information about a large stockpile of banned plastic stored in a warehouse located in Saree Compound, Nalasopara East. Naik and his team immediately reached the location and initiated the seizure process.

Top Officials Visited the Site

Upon learning of the raid, Suryawanshi and Herwade personally visited the site, reviewed the action, and issued necessary directives to the officials involved. The confiscated plastic — estimated to be more than nine tonnes — was taken into custody, and a fine of ₹5,000 was imposed on the concerned parties.

Penalties for Ban Violations

According to the civic body, penalties for violation of the plastic ban include a ₹5,000 fine for the first offence, ₹10,000 for the second, and ₹25,000 along with up to three months’ imprisonment for repeat violations.

The Commissioner urged traders to refrain from purchasing or selling banned plastic and appealed to citizens to avoid its use to protect the environment and maintain the cleanliness of the city.

More Raids To Continue

VVCMC officials stated that strict enforcement of the plastic ban is underway across the city and that similar actions will continue in the coming days.

