Mahayuti Govt Marks One Year In Power, Celebration & Criticism Share The Spotlight

Mumbai: The Mahayuti government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, completed its first year in office on Friday, marking a political milestone that drew both praise and sharp criticism. The past year, according to the ruling alliance, has been defined by accelerated infrastructure expansion, increased investor confidence, and stable coordination within the three-party coalition. However, the opposition countered these claims, alleging that public expectations remain largely unmet and demanded white paper on the government's work.

Speaking to media, Chief Minister Fadnavis asserted that his administration had successfully laid a solid foundation for a progressive and financially strong Maharashtra. “We have taken Maharashtra on the development path. We have developed an administration like an institution. No public project or farmer welfare scheme has been halted. The Ladki Bahin scheme has also continued smoothly for the past year. The public is recognising our work,” he said. Reflecting on the scale of responsibility placed on his government, Fadnavis added, “I often struggle to sleep at night because there is so much yet to do for Maharashtra. One year is not a long time, but I promise more work and faster progress in the coming term.”

To mark the occasion, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule released a detailed “Progress Report Card” during a press conference in Mumbai. Presenting the document, Bawankule said the administration’s decisions were fully aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national vision. “With the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the people of Maharashtra, we have laid the foundation for a ‘Viksit Maharashtra,’” he stated, calling the government’s first year “bold, transparent and people-centric.”

According to the report, the government prioritized agriculture, irrigation and rural livelihood. A financial package of Rs 32,000 crore was rolled out to support farmers affected by excessive rainfall and natural calamities, while irrigation projects under the VainGanga–NalGanga and DamanGanga–Ekdare–Godavari river-link schemes received approval. The state also completed more than 37,000 works under Jalyukt Shivar 2.0 aimed at improving water security.

The government further claimed significant progress in revenue administration, employment generation, investment inflows and infrastructure upgrades. Maharashtra received Rs 1.64 lakh crore in foreign direct investment in the current fiscal year — a 34 percent increase over last year. The report also stated that the government facilitated over 1.5 lakh government jobs and initiated recruitment for 45,000 posts in the police department. Meanwhile, major infrastructure projects such as the Samruddhi Expressway, the expansion of the Mumbai Metro network and the proposed Shaktipath highway have been positioned as symbols of long-term economic transformation.

Bawankule also highlighted reductions in power tariffs, expansion of women-led self-help enterprises through initiatives like Umed Mall, and digital reforms including online land records and access to government services through WhatsApp. He said these efforts aimed to create a transparent, technologically advanced and inclusive governance model.

However, the government’s celebratory tone met strong pushback from the opposition. Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the administration of self-congratulation while ignoring what he described as intensifying public distress. “In the last one year, this government sits in five-star hotels and praises itself, but the public is struggling. The Mahayuti government must present a white paper in the Assembly,” he demanded.

Wadettiwar alleged worsening conditions for farmers, rising malnutrition rates, damaged road networks and a spike in crimes against women. He also accused ministers and builders of colluding to acquire prime land illegally while ordinary citizens continue to face financial pressure and unemployment. “Farmer suicides have increased, crops still don’t receive guaranteed prices, and seeds and fertilizers are unavailable in many regions,” he said.

Accusing the ruling alliance of undermining democratic principles, Wadettiwar also questioned the continued absence of a Leader of Opposition in both houses of the legislature. “This government does not respect the Constitution or democracy. They do not want dissent, and that is why the position has been kept vacant,” he remarked. He further reiterated that the winter session in Nagpur should be converted into a full Budget Session due to pending governance issues.

Political Challenges and Controversies

* The government’s first major crisis emerged after the December 9 murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, with the arrest of accused Walmik Karad — a close aide of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde — triggering strong Opposition backlash.

* Under pressure and amid public outrage over videos showing Deshmukh being tortured, Dhananjay Munde resigned from the cabinet in March citing health reasons.

* Multiple corruption allegations surfaced against Shiv Sena ministers and MLAs during the year, adding to political strain within the ruling alliance.

* A controversial Pune land deal involving a company linked to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar intensified Opposition attacks. The deal was later cancelled and an FIR filed, though Parth’s omission from the FIR attracted criticism.

* Another land dispute involving a Jain Trust in Pune drew Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol into controversy. Facing public backlash, the developer withdrew and the deal was cancelled.

* The administration faced strong criticism for not announcing a farm loan waiver and for failing to increase financial aid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana after promising it during the election campaign.

* Activist Manoj Jarange’s hunger strike in Mumbai led the state to accept key demands related to issuing Kunbi certificates — enabling Marathas to claim OBC quota benefits.

* The decision triggered a backlash from OBC communities, forcing the government to form a separate cabinet subcommittee to balance competing demands between Maratha and OBC groups.

* Signs of friction surfaced last month when Shiv Sena ministers skipped a cabinet meeting following a dispute over BJP state president Ravindra Chavan inducting Shinde faction members into political strongholds like Kalyan-Dombivli.

