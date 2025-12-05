Mahayuti Govt Turns 1: Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Hails Policy Decisions For Sectoral Development

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Hails Policy Decisions For Sectoral Development |

Mumbai: The Mahayuti government under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken policy decisions aimed at accelerating sectoral development and ensuring long-term sustainability in Maharashtra, state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference here to mark the completion of one year of the government, Bawankule said initiatives in agriculture, irrigation, infrastructure, industry, employment generation and women empowerment were being implemented with a long-term roadmap.

The Fadnavis government is moving in line with 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047', a vision aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national agenda, he added.

"Farmers affected by heavy rainfall received Rs 32,000 crore relief package, drought mitigation measures were initiated and crop loan recovery was stayed. Irrigation capacity expansion, approvals for river-linking and funding for lift irrigation schemes were prioritised. Under Jalyukt Shivar 2.0, a total of 37,166 works were completed in a year," the minister said.

Speaking about infrastructure, Bawankule said the Samruddhi Expressway is now fully open for traffic and planning is underway for the Shaktipeeth Highway, the Vadhavan Port and an offshore airport.

He said approval for Metro Line 11, procurement of 238 suburban trains for Mumbai and development funds for rail services reflect the state's focus on connectivity.

For women, the minister said the Ladki Bahin Yojana is underway and 'Umed Malls' have been launched in 10 districts for self-help groups.

"New policy frameworks, including industrial, electronics and gems and jewellery policies, are aimed at boosting investment. MoUs worth Rs 16 lakh crore were signed at Davos, with 80 per cent currently under implementation. Maharashtra recorded a 34 per cent rise in foreign investment year-on-year to Rs 1,64,875 crore in 2024-25," Bawankule said.

The minister said the state has allocated funds for projects linked to historical and cultural preservation and is pursuing reforms to reduce power tariffs over the next five years.

Under housing and health schemes, 2,399 treatments have been added to Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, while nearly five lakh houses have been completed under PM Awas Yojana, Bawankule informed.

"The past one year has seen new standards of development with a focus on transparency through digital systems," Bawankule asserted.

