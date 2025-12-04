 Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T India Tour: Football Legend To Arrive On December 14 In Mumbai; CM Devendra Fadnavis Shares Excitement On X
Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T India Tour: Football Legend To Arrive On December 14 In Mumbai; CM Devendra Fadnavis Shares Excitement On X

Lionel Messi is set to arrive in Mumbai on 14 December 2025 for the G.O.A.T India Tour, with Wankhede Stadium hosting the grand event. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed excitement on X as the city prepares for a historic evening filled with football, music and celebration. Over 30,000 fans are expected to attend the spectacle.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
Mumbai is bracing for an unforgettable sporting spectacle as Lionel Messi, global football icon and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, prepares to land in the city for the G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the excitement on X, posting: “Counting down to 14th December! Looking forward to welcoming Lionel Messi to Mumbai… Our young players are eagerly preparing for this inspiring opportunity.”

Messi Returns to India After 14 Years

Messi’s visit marks his first trip to India since 2011, when he captained Argentina in a friendly against Venezuela in Kolkata. This time, the legend arrives not for a match but for a grand-scale fan experience tailored exclusively for Mumbai. The anticipation has set the city buzzing, with fans gearing up for a night that promises to rewrite sporting memories.

Wankhede Stadium to Host Mega Event

The Mumbai chapter of the tour, scheduled for 14 December 2025, will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, known for historic cricketing moments including India’s 2011 World Cup win and Sachin Tendulkar’s farewell. The venue will now welcome another sporting great, with organisers expecting over 30,000 fans to fill the stands.

A Celebration Beyond Football

The event will begin at 5 pm IST and is expected to go late into the night, blending football, music, choreography, and Mumbai’s trademark glamour. The Wankhede will transform into a pulsating arena with lights, performances and immersive audiovisual experiences designed to celebrate Messi’s extraordinary legacy.

Citywide Excitement Builds Up

Mumbai’s young footballers, academies, and fan clubs are preparing special tributes and gatherings ahead of the event. The G.O.A.T Tour also includes stops in Kolkata, Ahmedabad and New Delhi, but the Mumbai show is tipped to be the most spectacular. Hotels near Marine Drive and South Mumbai are already reporting heightened bookings as fans from across India converge for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

