 VIDEO: 11 Days Before Historic Messi Visit, Fan Breaches Security At Rajiv Gandhi Stadium To Touch Hardik Pandya's Feet
Hardik Pandya's popularity has no bounds and the India all-rounder was again at the centre of fan attention. Making his comeback in the SMAT T20 for Baroda, Pandya was greeted by a fan who touched his feet after evading security at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. However it is a cause of concern given the venue hosts Messi's exhibition match with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
Image Credit: X/ GVS Giri, Inter Miami CF

Hardik Pandya returned to cricketing action on Tuesday in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Playing for Baroda, he faced off against Punjab at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. During the game, a fan breached security and met the player, touching his feet and clicking a selfie with the India all-rounder.

And while all that points to Hardik's appeal as a star player, it raises serious questions regarding player safety. It is not uncommon incident, with Virat Kohli also facing the same adulation in Ranchi on Sunday. However, the timing is concerning especially with Hyderabad set to welcome Lionel Messi in less than two weeks' time. The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium will also host the Barcelona legend, who will play an exhibition match against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

Hardik obliged for the selfie, posing pitch side. To his credit, he shielded the fan, asking the police and security officials on the scene to not harm or reprimand him. They arrived quickly to the scene as the fan made his way to Hardik, but not soon enough, giving him seconds. However, it is still a major breach of security.

The Messi India tour is likely to have far more spectators and security is set to be heightened accordingly. It is believed local authorities will be in the loop alongside Messi's own security team, ensuring no incident like the one of Sunday and Tuesday occur. Given the nature of the exhibition match and the dignitaries involved, security would be of paramount importance.

Messi India Tour: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Trains Ahead Of Messi Showdown In Hyderabad in Viral...
article-image

Lionel Messi is expected to touch down in the city on December 13, where he will play a short exhibition match. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is expected to feature in the exhibition match alongside a few government school kids who have been scouted for the game. As per reports, it will be a match between 'RR9' and 'Messi10' with Reddy to don the No.9 jersey. Messi will wear the iconic No.10 as he usually does.

