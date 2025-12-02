 Messi India Tour: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Trains Ahead Of Messi Showdown In Hyderabad in Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMessi India Tour: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Trains Ahead Of Messi Showdown In Hyderabad in Viral Video

Messi India Tour: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Trains Ahead Of Messi Showdown In Hyderabad in Viral Video

There is palpable excitement at the prospect of Lionel Messi's India tour later this month. Messi will play a 7v7 exhibition match against government school kids, with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy also set to feature. An avid football fan, Reddy was spotted training on Sunday for the game in less than two weeks time

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
Image Credits: X/Telangana CMO

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is leaving no stone unturned in preparations to welcome Lionel Messi in Hyderabad. The South Indian city was a late addition to the Messi India Tour. The Argentine legend is expected to touch down in the city on December 13, where he will play a short exhibition match.

Reddy is expected to feature in the exhibition match alongside a few government school kids who have been scouted for the game. As per reports, it will be a match between 'RR9' and 'Messi10' with Reddy to don the No.9 jersey. Messi will wear the iconic No.10 as he usually does.

In a new video shared by Telangana CMO, Reddy looked in good shape training for the game. Wearing an Arsenal kit, the 56-year-old did not look out of place on the football turf and showboated some of his skills with the football. He later posed for pictures with the players which have also gone viral.

Read Also
MCA Issues Ticketing Advisory Ahead Of Lionel Messi's December 14 Event At Wankhede Stadium In...
article-image

After the grand celebration in Kolkata on December 13, Messi will travel to Hyderabad for the next leg of the event on the same day. Earlier, Ahmedabad was touted as one of the cities on Messi's India tour. Kerala was another pit stop given the Argentine team were scheduled to play a friendly in Kochi. Both those events were cancelled, with Hyderabad offering an alternate pitstop.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Railways Promotes Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal & Sneh Rana To Officer-Rank Posts For World Cup Triumph
Indian Railways Promotes Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal & Sneh Rana To Officer-Rank Posts For World Cup Triumph
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru's UNSEEN Wedding Pictures Go Viral: Who Is Shilpa Reddy With The Newlyweds?
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru's UNSEEN Wedding Pictures Go Viral: Who Is Shilpa Reddy With The Newlyweds?
Vodafone Idea Shares Jump On Rising Relief Expectations, Here's What Is The Government Secretly Working On Now?
Vodafone Idea Shares Jump On Rising Relief Expectations, Here's What Is The Government Secretly Working On Now?
Mumbai Air Quality Improving, BMC Claims As Crackdown On Polluting Sites Intensifies Across City
Mumbai Air Quality Improving, BMC Claims As Crackdown On Polluting Sites Intensifies Across City

The event will feature a short football match, a clinic, a musical tribute, and a felicitation ceremony, similar to other states. With Hyderabad now on board, the GOAT India Tour achieves a true pan-India presence, spanning the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, West (Mumbai) on December 14 and in the end, North (Delhi) on December 15.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Railways Promotes Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal & Sneh Rana To Officer-Rank Posts For...

Indian Railways Promotes Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal & Sneh Rana To Officer-Rank Posts For...

Messi India Tour: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Trains Ahead Of Messi Showdown In Hyderabad in Viral...

Messi India Tour: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Trains Ahead Of Messi Showdown In Hyderabad in Viral...

IPL Auction 2026: PSL Loading? After Faf Du Plessis & Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell Opts Out After Punjab...

IPL Auction 2026: PSL Loading? After Faf Du Plessis & Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell Opts Out After Punjab...

VIDEO: Adorable! Virat Kohli Craze In Raipur Reaches Peak, Children Greet India Star With Roses...

VIDEO: Adorable! Virat Kohli Craze In Raipur Reaches Peak, Children Greet India Star With Roses...

IPL Auction 2026: 1355 Players Register For Just 77 Slots, Venkatesh Iyer, Cameron Green Set ₹2...

IPL Auction 2026: 1355 Players Register For Just 77 Slots, Venkatesh Iyer, Cameron Green Set ₹2...