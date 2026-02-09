Karnataka Ends Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Campaign With Commanding Chase Of 325

Karnataka mastered the chase of 325 to end the 42-time champions Mumbai's campaign in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at MCA's BKC ground on Monday. | X

Karnataka mastered the chase of 325 to end the 42-time champions Mumbai's campaign in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at MCA's BKC ground on Monday. KL Rahul hit his 24th First Class century to play a huge part in the four-wicket win. Ravichandran Smaran saw the team through with an unbeaten 83 in 123 balls in the big chase on the fourth day. Karnataka reached the target before tea, in 73.4 overs, to set up a semifinal with Uttarakhand next week.

Rahul and Smaran shared a 147-run match-winning stand for the fourth wicket in 167 balls after Mumbai skipper Shardul Thakur (2 for 55) dismissed Karun Nair (13) early. Rahul, who survived twice in the last over on Day 3, was dropped on 75 off Thakur in second slip by a diving Siddhesh Lad to his wrong side (left) on Monday morning. Lad was in front with Yashasvi Jaiswal further back at first slip. It proved very costly for Mumbai.

Rahul kept finding boundaries at regular intervals and scored 130 runs in 182 balls with 14 boundaries and a six. Smaran brought a fifty-run partnership with an exquisite boundary as the two brought a 53-run partnership in 51 balls.

Karnataka kept going on nicely, reaching 250 runs in 51.1 overs, and Mumbai bowlers were unable to stem the flow of runs. Rahul reached his hundred through a cut shot off Kotian in147 balls with 13 boundaries. He also went on to hit the first six of the match as Karnataka were on the charge.

Half an hour before lunch, a mid-field conference took place between the Mumbai players, resulting in the introduction of Tushar Deshpande (2 for 67). The seamer bowled short-pitched deliveries according to a plan. Tanush Kotian (2 for 77), who found some purchase from the wicket, continued from the other end. The duo was able to keep Rahul and Smaran in check as visitors reached 265/3 in 58 overs at lunch.

Mumbai maintained the same ploy after lunch and got success in the third ball after Rahul attempted a pull shot, but the ball got a little big on him, managing it to glove it to Yashavi Jaiswal at the lone slip, who took the high catch neatly. Deshpande struck again in his second over after lunch, with a short-pitched delivery from round the stumps that found the faint edge of Shreyas Gopal.

Pressure mounted on Karnataka as wicket-keeper batter Kruthik Krishna went to leave the ball but couldn't plant his back foot inside the crease. Mumbai keeper Akash Anand made a smart stumping to make some mends after missing the stumping of Smaran in the morning session. Smaran stood up amid the ruins. Vidhyadhar made visitors' job easier by hitting Kotian for six and four to ease nerves with just 22 runs required. Vidyadhar scored 31 in 30 balls, and Smaran dropped anchor to see his team through after Rahul's dismissal.

Lad dropped Vidyadhar at long on to cap off a sloppy day for Mumbai in the field. The pair added undefeated 40 runs for the sixth wicket in 49 balls. Last match also Mumbai bowlers also failed to draw blood against Delhi as the match ended in a draw.