'Already Beaten': USA's Mohammad Mohsin Reminds Pakistan Of Their Historic 2024 Upset Ahead Of PAK Vs USA Clash; VIDEO

Colombo, February 9: USA player Mohammad Mohsin on Monday fired and early warning to Pakistan ahead of their crucial ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 clash on February 10 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Mohsin reminded Pakistan of their historic defeat which they suffered at the hands of the United States in the 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. Speaking ahead of the match, Mohsin said that the pressure would be firmly on Pakistan as they have already beaten them.

Moshin said, "We have already beaten Pakistan, so all the pressure is on them. We've increased our strength, so hopefully we'll beat them again tomorrow."

USA Vs Pakistan Set for High-Pressure Rematch

The two sides are scheduled to face off on February 10 in their second match of the tournament at Colombo. The fixture has drawn global attention over the backdrop of one of the most talked upsets of modern T2o cricket history.

Remembering the Historic 2024 Upset

The USA Cricket Team stunned the cricketing world on June 6, 2024, when they defeated Pakistan in their first-ever International meeting during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The match which was played at Grand Prairie Stadium ended in dramatic Super Over.

Both teams scored 159 runs in their 20 over after which Super Over took place to decide the winner of the game. Batting first in the Super Over, USA posted 18/1 due to the wide balls bowled by Pakistani bowler Mohammad Amir. Pakistan managed to score only 13/1 in the Super Over bowled by Mumbai-origin Saurabh Netravalkar and USA emerged as the winner in the match.

Standout Performers From 2024

USA captain Monank Patel was named Player of the Match for his 50 off 38 balls while spinner Nosthush Kenjige impressed with figures of 3/30.

Pakistan & USA Squads For T20 WC26:

USA Squad: Monank Patel (C & WK), Andries Gous, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Mohammad Mohsin, Ehsan Adil

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (C), Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq (WK).