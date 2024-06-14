 USA vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: USA Through To Super 8, Pakistan & Ireland Knocked Out As Rain Rules Roost In Florida
Co-hosts USA will take on Ireland in Florida in a crucial match of T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Monank Patel and Paul Stirling. | (Credits: Twitter)

The game turned out to be a damp squib; however, it's given USA a ticket to the Super 8 as they have managed to accumulate 3 points. The co-hosts have qualified for the Super 8 at the expense of Ireland Pakistan, who have been knocked out of the competition.

USA vs Ireland Preview:

Co-hosts USA have arguably been one of the most storied teams in the ongoing showpiece event. They started their campaign with a resounding win over Canada, successfully chasing over 190, followed by stunning Pakistan in the Super Over. They ran Team India close in New York and need a win or no result in Florida to progress to the Super 8 stage.

Meanwhile, Ireland still have a glimmer of hope of progressing to the final 8 despite suffering two losses in as many matches. However, they face a daunting task of defeating USA and Pakistan to do so.

The toss has currently been delayed in Florida due to wet outfield, with no update of when it is scheduled.

