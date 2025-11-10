 'Saddened By The Loss...': Gautam Gambhir Mourns Victims Of Deadly Delhi Blast, Offers Prayers For Families
The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the city, prompting security agencies to tighten vigilance around key landmarks as forensic teams continue their assessment.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 10:50 PM IST
Image: BCCI/X

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has expressed his grief and condolences following the tragic explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Gambhir wrote, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to the blast in Delhi. Praying for strength to the families of the deceased and for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The heartfelt message came as news broke of a devastating car explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. The blast sparked a massive fire that damaged several vehicles and caused panic in the area. Authorities confirmed that at least eight people lost their lives and 24 others were injured, with all eight victims succumbing before reaching the hospital.

Gautam Gambhir, known for his deep connection with Delhi as both a cricketer and politician, joined several public figures in expressing sorrow and solidarity. His post resonated widely with fans and citizens, who echoed his prayers and called for unity in this difficult time.

'Stay Safe, Delhi': Former Indian Cricketer Aakash Chopra Sends Prayers After Deadly Blast Near Red Fort

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has expressed his concern and condolences following a tragic explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Chopra wrote, “Stay safe, Delhi. Thoughts and prayers.”

The post came shortly after reports emerged of a powerful car explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. The blast triggered a massive fire that damaged multiple vehicles and caused panic in the area. Authorities have confirmed that at least eight people were feared dead and 24 others injured. Tragically, all eight victims succumbed to their injuries before reaching the hospital.

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene immediately after the explosion, cordoning off the area and initiating rescue operations. A high alert has been sounded across the capital as investigations continue to determine the cause of the blast.

Aakash Chopra’s message resonated widely among fans and citizens, reflecting the shared grief and concern across the country. Many users echoed his sentiments, offering condolences to the victims’ families and urging everyone in Delhi to remain cautious and safe amid the developing situation.

