Watch: Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill Alongwith Gautam Gambhir Arrive In Kolkata From Brisbane For The IND vs SA 1st Test

Skipper Shubman Gill, accompanied by senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and members of the support staff, landed at the Kolkata airport on Monday morning as India began preparations for the opening Test against South Africa.

Gill is set to lead the side for the two-match series, with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant named vice-captain as he makes his much-awaited return to Test cricket following a long injury layoff.

The rest of the Indian contingent will arrive in batches throughout the day, and full-fledged training sessions are scheduled to begin on Tuesday. Pant and KL Rahul, who recently featured in the unofficial Test series against South Africa A in Bengaluru, are also expected to join the camp soon.

Team India gears up to face World Test Champions

After a successful outing against the West Indies, Team India now turns its focus to the World Test Champions. The squad returns home following a tough tour of Australia, where they endured a setback in the ODI series but rebounded to clinch the T20I series 2-1 under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy.

With the first Test set to begin later this week in Kolkata, anticipation is building as India aims to assert dominance on home soil against a formidable South African side.

India vs South Africa Squads

India Test squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.

South Africa Test Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.