 Sportvot x FPJ: Gujarat Boys Handball League 2025 Concluded In Spectacular Fashion
The Gujarat Boys Handball League 2025 concluded with a spectacular display of skill, teamwork, and determination at Morbi, marking an exciting end to one of the most competitive editions of the tournament. Over the course of several days, teams battled it out with grit and passion, but it was the semi-finals and finals that truly captured the audience’s imagination.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 12:48 AM IST
In the first semi-final, Team DENERGY showcased exceptional attacking play and defensive coordination to secure a 30–23 victory over a resilient DWARRIOR side. Their strategy, led by quick passes and sharp counterattacks, gave them a comfortable edge and a well-deserved spot in the finals.

The second semi-final featured a strong performance from DRIDER, who controlled the game from the start and overcame DFIRE with a 20–12 win. The match highlighted DRIDER’s discipline, teamwork, and balanced play, setting the stage for a thrilling championship showdown.

The grand finale between DENERGY and DRIDER lived up to all expectations, delivering one of the most intense encounters of the season. Both teams went head-to-head in a fast-paced contest filled with spectacular goals, strong defense, and dramatic turnarounds. In the final moments, DRIDER managed to clinch a narrow 32–31 win, emerging as the champions of the Gujarat Boys Handball League 2025.

Among the standout performers, Pankaj from Team DENERGY was honored as the Player of the Day for his exceptional contribution, leadership, and consistency throughout the league. His all-round performance not only boosted his team’s morale but also earned him admiration from fans and fellow players alike.

The tournament concluded with great energy and applause, celebrating the growing popularity of handball among young athletes in Gujarat. The league not only showcased emerging talent but also reflected the spirit of sportsmanship, teamwork, and determination that continues to drive the next generation of players.

