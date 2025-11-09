'It's Hard To Digest...': Former South African Player Jonty Rhodes Expresses Concern Over Delhi's Alarming Air Pollution

Image: Jonty Rhodes/X

Former South Africa cricketer and fielding legend Jonty Rhodes took to social media platform X to express his concern over Delhi’s deteriorating air quality as he passed through the national capital on his way to Ranchi. Rhodes shared his thoughts on the severe pollution levels that continue to trouble residents and visitors alike.

“Passing through Delhi en route to Ranchi this evening, and as always, it’s hard to digest the low levels of air quality here. Am grateful to be living in a small fishing village in South Goa,” Rhodes posted on X.

His comment highlights the growing concern among athletes, tourists, and locals over Delhi’s worsening air conditions, especially during the winter months when smog and pollution peak. The city has consistently recorded “severe” levels of air quality, prompting public health advisories and debates over long-term environmental solutions.

Jonty Rhodes' affection for India

Rhodes, known for his deep affection for India, often shares glimpses of his life in Goa, where he resides with his family. His latest post not only reflects his concern for the environment but also draws attention to the contrast between India’s metropolitan challenges and the cleaner, more serene surroundings of coastal regions like Goa.

Fans and followers quickly engaged with his post, with many echoing his sentiments about the need for stronger environmental action. Some also appreciated his simple lifestyle choice, living close to nature in a fishing village rather than in the bustle of big cities.

Rhodes’ message serves as yet another reminder of the pressing environmental crisis in India’s capital, one that continues to impact everyday life and public health on a massive scale.