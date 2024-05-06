 LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024: Jonty Rhodes Applauds As Ball Boy Takes Catch After Marcus Stoinis Hits It For Six; Video
In a video emerged on social media, Jonty Rhodes was seen applauding as ball boy took an excellent catch in LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 match.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 09:46 AM IST
article-image
Jonty Rhodes applauds ball boy's catch. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) fielding coach Jonty Rohodes couldn't help but applaud as a ball boy took a smart catch over the boundary during the clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Ekana International Stadium on Sunday. In a video that emerged on social media, the commentators and the spectators couldn't keep calm either after the ball boy took the catch.

The incident occurred during the 3rd over of the innings as Vaibhav Arora delivered a wide short-pitched delivery. Marcus Stoinis, the batter, stood upright, and cut the ball over the third-man region. The ball carried on the full over the boundary and the ball boy covered good ground to take the catch.

Lucknow Super Giants suffer a massive defeat after Kolkata Knight Riders pile on 235:

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Super Giants had conceded 235, headlined by Sunil Narine top-scoring with 81 off 39 deliveries and forging a 61-run opening stand with Phil Salt. There were also valuable contributions from Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer, and Ramandeep Singh. Ramandeep Singh notably stayed unbeaten on 25 off 6 deliveries with 3 sixes, including clobbering one off the final ball of the innings.

Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana were the pick of the bowlers for the Knight Riders with 3 wickets each. Andre Russell took a couple, while Mitchell Starc and Sunil Narine snared one apiece to bowl the hosts out for 137. In the process, the two-time champions climbed to the top spot in the points table.

