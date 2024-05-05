IPL 2024: CSK Suffer Massive Blow As Pacer Matheesha Pathirana Returns Home To Sri Lanka; Here’s Why

Matheesha Pathirana | Credits: Twitter

Young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana's name was once again missing from Chennai Super Kings' playing XI in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against Punjab Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5.

Pathirana was ruled out of the last match against Punjab Kings due to niggle and debutant Richard Gleeson came in as his replacement in the playing XI. With Sri Lanka missing two matches on the trot, it raised concerns about the seriousness of the injury.

The Chennai Super Kings released a statement that Matheesha Pathirana is nursing hamstring injury and will be heading back to his home country, Sri Lanka for further recovery.

"Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana is nursing a hamstring injury and will be returning to Sri Lanka for further recovery." CSK said in a statement on its website.

The absence of Matheesha Pathirana is indeed a massive blow for Chennai Super Kings as the defending champions are already without the services of Mustafizur Rahman, who had to leave the ongoing IPL season in midday to return to Bangladesh for the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Pathirana had a hamstring injury before the start of the IPL 2024 and joined the CSK squad later. The 21-year-old was one of the lead pacers for the Chennai Super Kings as he picked 13 wickets at an average of 13 and with an economy rate of 7.68 in 6 matches.

CSK put to bat first by PBKS after losing the loss

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings' skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad once again lost the toss to Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran and was put to bat first. Gaikwad failed to win the toss for 10 times in 11 matches so far.

CSK and PBKS are facing off each other for the second time in the ongoing IPL 2024. In their last encounter, PBKS defeated CSK by seven wickets at the Chepauk Stadium.

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side is currently at the fifth spot on the points table with five wins and as many losses while accumulating 10 points in 10 matches. CSK have to win three out of four matches in order to finish top 4 and qualify for the playoffs.

Apart from PBKS, Chennai Super Kings will face Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the remainder of the league stage.