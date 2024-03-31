 Viral Video: Matheesha Pathirana Dismantles Stumps Twice In 1 Over With His Thunderbolts In DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash
CSK pacer Matheesha Pathirana finished with 3 wickets against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 clash on Sunday.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 09:24 PM IST
Matheesha Pathirana was outstanding against the Delhi Capitals. | (Credits: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Matheesha Pathirana struck the stumps twice in one over with his thunderbolts in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday. The 21-year-old rearranged the stumps of both Mitchell Marsh and Tristan Stubbs to keep the Capitals in check after losing an important toss.

The incident occurred in the 15th over as Ruturaj Gaikwad re-introduced Pathirana into the attack. Marsh had slammed the youngster for a boundary in the previous delivery, but Pathirana responded with a perfect delivery as the right-hander missed it only to see his middle stump uproot out of the ground. Stubbs played only one delivery before Pathirana uprooted his off pole.

David Warner and Prthivi Shaw made a strong start after the Capitals won the toss, with the former hitting a 32-ball half-century before Pathirana took an outstanding catch to send him packing. Prithvi Shaw was the next to go for 42 as MS Dhoni took a sharp catch behind the stumps.

