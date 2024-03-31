 'You Will Never Walk Alone': Vizag Crowd Displays Banner For Rishabh Pant In DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash
'You Will Never Walk Alone': Vizag Crowd Displays Banner For Rishabh Pant In DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash

'You Will Never Walk Alone': Vizag Crowd Displays Banner For Rishabh Pant In DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash

The crowd in Vishakhapatnam amid the IPL 2024 clash between DC vs CSK showed support for Rishabh Pant.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
Vizag crowd shows support for Rishabh Pant. | (Credits: Twitter)

The crowd at Vishakhapatnam didn't forget to stand behind Rishabh Pant in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash between the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The Super Kings' fans displayed a banner for Pant, which had the words written, 'You will never walk alone' to show support for the keeper-batter.

Pant made his return to professional cricket, 15 months after experiencing a life-threatening accident. The Delhi-born cricketer underwent multiple surgeries for numerous injuries and had to undergo rehab before receiving clearance to compete in top-level cricket.

Nevertheless, the left-handed batter has struggled with the bat, managing scores of 14 and 28 as the Capitals have lost both their matches thus far in IPL 2024.

Rishabh Pant chooses to bat first after winning the toss against CSK:

Meanwhile, Pant was on the correct side of the toss as he chose to bat first after winning it. The Capitals have triggered a couple of changes following their 12-run loss to the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Ishant Sharma and Prithvi Shaw returned for Kuldeep Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav and Ricky Bhui, respectively.

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

