Viral Video: DC Skipper Rishabh Pant Furious After His Dismissal, Hits The Curtain With His Bat In IPL 2024 Clash vs RR

Rishabh Pant. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was visibly unhappy with his innings after getting out in the IPL 2024 clash against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Thursday. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Pant was seen hitting the curtain as he was walking back to the dressing room.

The left-hander's dismissal occurred in the 13th over of the innings as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal threw in a wide delivery and Pant chased it. However, he got a bottom edge through to his counterpart Sanju Samson, who took an excellent catch. Hence, the Delhi-born cricketer had to walk back for 28 off 26 deliveries.