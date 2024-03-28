 Viral Video: DC Skipper Rishabh Pant Furious After His Dismissal, Hits The Curtain With His Bat In IPL 2024 Clash vs RR
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was not happy after getting out for 28 off 26 in the IPL 2024 clash against the Rajasthan Royals.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 11:15 PM IST
article-image
Rishabh Pant. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was visibly unhappy with his innings after getting out in the IPL 2024 clash against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Thursday. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Pant was seen hitting the curtain as he was walking back to the dressing room.

The left-hander's dismissal occurred in the 13th over of the innings as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal threw in a wide delivery and Pant chased it. However, he got a bottom edge through to his counterpart Sanju Samson, who took an excellent catch. Hence, the Delhi-born cricketer had to walk back for 28 off 26 deliveries.

