RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Kuldeep Yadav Hilariously Forces Rishabh Pant To Take DRS; Video

Delhi Capitals' spinner Kuldeep Yadav could not be convinced enough about the lbw appeal against Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler as he physically forced Rishabh Pant to take the DRS. The left-arm wrist-spinner's call to take the review also proved to be the correct one as the Capitals landed a massive blow at the Royals.

The incident occurred in the 8th over of the innings as Buttler tried to play the reverse sweep to break the shackles, but missed it completely. Despite a loud appeal from Pant and Kuldeep, the umpire did not raise his finger. After Pant signalled for a review, ball tracking showed the ball was striking middle and leg comfortably.

Mukesh Kumar, who replaced Ishant Sharma in the line-up, got the Capitals their first breakthrough as Yashasvi Jaiswal played all around a full-length delivery only to see his stumps in a mess. Sanju Samson was the 2nd to go as the Royals captain perished to Khaleel Ahmed.

Rishabh Pant becomes the first cricketer to play 100 matches for the Delhi Capitals:

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals captain has crossed a unique milestone as he became the first cricketer to feature in 100 matches for the franchise. He was also felicitated with a customised jersey, with the No. 100 written on its back.

The Capitals have made two changes to their line-up from the narrow defeat to the Punjab Kings, bringing in Mukesh Kumar for Ishant Sharma and Anrich Nortje for Shai Hope.