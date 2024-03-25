 Video: Delhi Capitals Players Celebrate Holi, Skipper Rishabh Pant & David Warner Apply Colours On Each Other's Faces
Delhi Capitals will play their next match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals players playing Holi | Credits: Delhi Capitals Instagram

Delhi Capitals cricketers spent quality among each other as they celebrate an auspicious festival of colours, Holi at their team hotel on Monday, March 25. Holi is one of the popular festivals in India where many people celebrate with joy and enthusiasm by throwing colours on each other, symbolizing good over evil and the arrival of spring.

In a video shared by Delhi Capitals on its Instagram handle, skipper Rishabh Pant can be seen splashing water on his teammates and other players were smearing colorful powders on each other. Pant and David Warner applied colours on each other's face to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

