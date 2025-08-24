 Sportvot x FPJ: MM Tournament Pickleball Brings High-Energy Action To Bangalore
The MM Tournament Pickleball Bangalore was held on 24th August 2025 at the vibrant GoRally Pickleball Arena in Indiranagar, Bangalore. The event, played on Court No. 3, brought together enthusiastic players and spectators for a day full of high-energy pickleball action. With players showcasing skill, coordination, and competitive spirit, the atmosphere was electric throughout the day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 09:59 PM IST
article-image

The tournament featured four exciting matches. In the first match, Rahael and Adwaith secured a solid win against Arvind and Jharna with a score of 10-6. The second match saw Prerna and Vipin dominate Sachi and Adwaith, also finishing at 10-6. In the third clash, Rishi and Raheal outplayed Adwaith and Supriya with a convincing 10-6 score. The final match concluded with Jharna and Vipin taking down Ashik and Akshara, once again with a 10-6 victory. Each match displayed a high level of teamwork and energy, keeping the audience engaged.

At the end of the tournament, top honors were awarded to the standout performers. Hrishi was crowned the 1st place winner in the Men’s Division, showing exceptional skill and consistency. In the Women’s Division, Raheal emerged victorious, earning 1st place with her outstanding performance throughout the tournament. Their victories marked a fitting end to a day of thrilling competition.

