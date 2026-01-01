Jammu and Kashmir Champions League Cricketer Furqan Bhatt Banned For Wearing Helmet With Palestine Flag; J&K Police Begin Probe

Jammu and Kashmir Champions League Cricketer Furqan Bhatt Banned For Wearing Helmet With Palestine Flag | X

Kashmir, January 01: A major controversy has erupted during a cricket match in the Jammu and Kashmir Champions League after a cricketer was seen wearing a helmet with a Palestine flag embedded on it. The image from the match quickly went viral on social media and the police swung into action after outrage over the viral image. There are also reports that the cricketer has been banned from the league after the controversy erupted.

As per reports from News9, the player has been identified as Furqan Bhatt and he was batting in the game while wearing the helmet with the Palestinian flag on it. The Jammu and Kashmir Police took cognizance of the matter and reportedly summoned the cricketer for further investigation. There is no official statement from the police into the matter so far. They are investigating the exact reason behind the act and the intent of the cricketer.

There are also reports that the controversy has put the Jammu and Kashmir Champions League under scrutiny as the organiser Zahid Bhatt has also been summoned by the police as part of the inquiry into the incident.

News18 reported that the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has clarified that it has no connection with the tournament. The association told News18 that the league is not organised under its banner and that Furqan Bhatt is not affiliated with the JKCA. The JKCA also said that it will not take any action into the matter as it has nothing to do with the league.

Further details are awaited as the police continue their questioning and investigation.