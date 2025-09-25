Men Blatantly Stand On Govt Bus & Wave Palestine Flag In Hyderabad; Arrested After VIDEO Sparks Online Outrage

Group Of Men Stand On Government Bus & Wave Palestinian Flag | X/@indian66669296

Hyderabad: A recent video surfaced online showing two to three men standing on top of a government bus in Telangana's Hyderabad, in the middle of the road. One of the men can be seen waving a Palestinian flag.

The video shows police personnel present at the scene. Officers can be seen recording the incident on their phones. While the police can be seen asking the men to come down, one of them continues to stand on the bus and wave the flag. The visuals sparked online outrage for their outrageous act and disrupting law and order in the IT city.

FIR registered, strict action will be taken: Police

Taking cognisance of the viral video, the police have registered a case and arrested the accused. The matter is currently under further investigation.

The police also stated that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disturb public peace and harmony.

The viral video is around 10 days old.